San Diego Unified students celebrate Halloween

A parent barricaded himself inside a Southern California elementary school classroom Tuesday and is believed to be holding a teacher or other school staff member hostage, police said.
More than 300 Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego are being treated for possible E. Coli bacteria infection, MCRD officials confirm.
If you haven't filled your car's gas tank already, now is the time to do it. California’s gas tax is going up 12 cents on Wednesday.
A juvenile driving a stolen minivan led deputies on a 15-minute East County road chase today before bailing out of the still- rolling vehicle near Sweetwater Reservoir and making a failed attempt to escape on foot.
A California billionaire and activist calling for President Trump's impeachment joined protesters outside Congressman Darrell Issa's office Tuesday.
Greg Mulvihill was ambushed and shot on a dark road in the North County and prosecutors say his wife conspired with her gun instructor to have him killed.
The connector ramp from northbound State Route 67 at westbound State Route 52 has reopened after an SUV overturned.