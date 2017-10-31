California assemblyman discusses effort to repeal new gas tax

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We've been talking about the new gax tax for months now, and Wednesday is the day it goes into effect.

Starting Wednesday, drivers are expected to pay an additional 12 cents per gallon for gas, and that's not all that has people talking.

The governor says an additional $5.2 billion dollars a year will be raised with the tax to fix roads and bridges. However, not everyone agrees that the money will do any good.

CA Assemblyman Travis Allen from Huntington Beach spoke with Morning Extra about his effort to repeal this tax.

"Adding insult to injury, this massive new tax will not build any new roads, and it will do nothing to fix California's worst in the nation traffic," said Allen. "In fact, Brown's new gas tax legislation actually has specific language that will reduce lane capacity and increase traffic."

