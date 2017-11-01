Deputies on patrol at Valhalla High due to 'concerning message'

EL CAJON (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security at Valhalla High School Wednesday after officials at the Rancho San Diego campus learned of a "concerning message" left at the school's athletic fields.



Principal Mary Beth Kastan sent an email to Valhalla families Tuesday afternoon letting them know about the message and saying law enforcement was immediately notified.

"There has been no direct threat to the school," Kastan said in the email. "As a precautionary measure, additional sheriff's deputies will be on campus on Wednesday, November 1. Classes are continuing as scheduled."

A school district spokeswoman was not immediately available Wednesday morning and the school did not post any notifications about the message or the extra security on its website or social media sites.