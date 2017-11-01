Firefighters knock down fire in Rolando home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters knock down fire in Rolando home

(SAN DIEGO) - Firefighters knocked down a fire inside of a home in the Rolando neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at around 6:32 a.m. at a home near the end of the cul-de-sac on Revillo Way near Clay Park and Clay Elementary School.

At least At least two engines, a water truck and other vehicles and personnel were dispatched to the home.

