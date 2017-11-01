Man rescued from Rolando house fire dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin gutted a Rolando-area home and left a man dead, authorities reported.



The blaze in the 4600 block of Revillo Way erupted for unknown reasons about at 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



A witness told arriving firefighters someone was inside the burning residence, which was engulfed in flames, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



About 15 minutes later, crews pulled the man from the home and performed CPR on him as they loaded him into an ambulance.



The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at a hospital, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.



No other injuries were reported.