Don't let your kid miss the Children's Discovery Museum Fall Festival

(NEWS 8) - More and more parents are hearing about the amazing learning opportunities available for kids at the Children's Discovery Museum in Escondido.

The Museum has a huge fall family festival celebration planned for this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the museum joined News 8's Jeff Zevely on the Morning Extra on Wednesday to give a small example of the STEM learning experiences available at the festival.

The festival is free for children and only $10 for non-member adults and parking is also free.