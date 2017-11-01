Goodbye Halloween, hello Dia de los Muertos

(NEWS 8) - Halloween is behind us (Adios!) but we have every reason to keep the party going for Dia de los Muertos.

The Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday made to honor family and loved ones in our lives that have passed to the afterlife and celebrate their impact on our lives.

Fun decorations, costumes and crafts can be found at every Dia de los Muertos festival, including face painting, sugar skulls and floral headbands. News 8's Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina enjoyed a quick lesson from a floral crown designer and a sugar skull artist who are welcoming San Diegans to their Day of the Dead celebration in Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan.

A procession will start a 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Sherman Heights Community Center featuring food vendors and entertainment, followed by a 7:30 p.m. walk to Barrio Logan to join in celebration with local businesses.