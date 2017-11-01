Goodbye Halloween, hello Dia de los Muertos

(NEWS 8) - Halloween is behind us (Adios!) but we have every reason to keep the party going for Dia de los Muertos.
The Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican holiday made to honor family and loved ones in our lives that have passed to the afterlife and celebrate their impact on our lives.
Fun decorations, costumes and crafts can be found at every Dia de los Muertos festival, including face painting, sugar skulls and floral headbands. News 8's Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina enjoyed a quick lesson from a floral crown designer and a sugar skull artist who are welcoming San Diegans to their Day of the Dead celebration in Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan.
A procession will start a 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Sherman Heights Community Center featuring food vendors and entertainment, followed by a 7:30 p.m. walk to Barrio Logan to join in celebration with local businesses.
The death toll in an almost year-long hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region has reached 20, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The mayor of Imperial Beach and a city councilmember called for a federal investigation Wednesday after an alleged toxic plume of sewage that spilled in Tijuana made its way to U.S. beaches late last week and got them and others sick.
The collisions of two U.S. Navy destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean, one of which killed two San Diego-area sailors, were the result of a failure of leadership and lack of adherence to watch procedures, according to a report released Wednesday.
With the prestigious Breeders' Cup coming up this weekend, the fourth fall thoroughbred horse racing season is scheduled to open at the Del Mar Racetrack Wednesday.
More and more parents are hearing about the amazing learning opportunities available for kids at the Children's Discovery Museum in Escondido.
Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security at Valhalla High School Wednesday after officials at the Rancho San Diego campus learned of a "concerning message" left at the school's athletic fields.
Big changes are coming to University Avenue, in the heart of Hillcrest, after the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to replace metered parking spaces with bike lanes.