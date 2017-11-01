NPR news chief Oreskes ousted after harassment allegations

The death toll in an almost year-long hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region has reached 20, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The mayor of Imperial Beach and a city councilmember called for a federal investigation Wednesday after an alleged toxic plume of sewage that spilled in Tijuana made its way to U.S. beaches late last week and got them and others sick.
The collisions of two U.S. Navy destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean, one of which killed two San Diego-area sailors, were the result of a failure of leadership and lack of adherence to watch procedures, according to a report released Wednesday.
With the prestigious Breeders' Cup coming up this weekend, the fourth fall thoroughbred horse racing season is scheduled to open at the Del Mar Racetrack Wednesday.
Halloween is behind us (Adios!) but we have every reason to keep the party going for Dia de los Muertos.
More and more parents are hearing about the amazing learning opportunities available for kids at the Children's Discovery Museum in Escondido.
Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security at Valhalla High School Wednesday after officials at the Rancho San Diego campus learned of a "concerning message" left at the school's athletic fields.
Big changes are coming to University Avenue, in the heart of Hillcrest, after the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to replace metered parking spaces with bike lanes.