Belgian Mother of 2 Died in NYC Terror Attack: 'She Was a Wonder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Belgian Mother of 2 Died in NYC Terror Attack: 'She Was a Wonderful Wife'

Updated: Nov 1, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.