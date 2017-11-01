'Steal a Taco' at Taco Bell on Nov. 1 thanks to a World Series s - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Steal a Taco' at Taco Bell on Nov. 1 thanks to a World Series stolen base

(NEWS 8) — Taco lovers rejoice!  

Fast-food chain Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos tacos on Wednesday from 2 – 6 p.m. thanks to a World Series stolen base.  

The promotion called "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" was unleashed when Houston Astros Cameron Maybin stole a base in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 25.  

Thanks to outfielder Maybin you can stop by any participating location on Nov. 1 and get a taco (one per person) with no purchase necessary.  

See video of Maybin's stolen base (as interpreted by Taco Bell) below.

