Selena Gomez Cozies Up to Justin Bieber After Riding Bikes -- See the Pics!

Kelly Clarkson proved her serious singing chops on Tuesday, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and had some fun with her 2004 hit, "Since U Been Gone."
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are adding even more fuel to those romance rumors!
Following her split from The Weeknd earlier this week, the "Wolves" singer has been spending a lot of time with her famous ex lately. The two were most recently spotted together on Wednesday, going for a casual...
Kim Kardashian West already has a smoking hot bod, but the reality TV queen is not one to sit around for very long!
Dustin Hoffman has been accused of inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old on the set of the 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman.
Pop stars are often maligned for their lack of songwriting chops, but Taylor Swift isn’t your run-of-the-mill singer and she’s not afraid to prove it!