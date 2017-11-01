Border Patrol officers seize $2.1M in drugs, capture 14 fugitives

Photos provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working along the California-Mexico border intercepted 461 pounds of narcotics valued at more than $2.1 million and captured 14 fugitives.

From Fri, Oct. 27, through Sun, Oct. 29, CBP officers intercepted more than 350 pounds of methamphetamine, 71 pounds of cocaine and 36 pounds of marijuana.

Narcotics hidden inside vehicles in various places such as the vehicles’ floor, car battery, seats, gas tank, tires and quarter panels were all discovered by officers.

Also over the weekend, 14 fugitives were arrested for various charges that included homicide, wire fraud, robbery and parole violations.

The man arrested for homicide was identifed as Deven Bargas.

20-year-old U.S. citizen Bargas tried to gain entry to the California via the San Ysidro Port of Entry applied for entry on foot using the Pedestrian West

Crossing. Bargas presented his California ID card but officers "detected inconsistences and referred the man for further inspection."

Officers utilized the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System and confirmed that Bargas was wanted Bargas was wanted by the San Jose Police Department for homicide. Officers transported him to the San Diego Country Jail to await extradition to San Jose.

All narcotic-related subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided information for this story.


