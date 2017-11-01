Dustin Hoffman Becomes Latest Hollywood Heavyweight to Be Accused of Sexual Harassment

A kidnapped woman was able to untie her hands and use an emergency latch to escape from the trunk of a car after her captor stopped at a convenience store, authorities said.
Instead of missing out on trick-or-treating, a Michigan boy who recently underwent foot surgery drove around in a miniature tank on Halloween night, thanks to a generous friend who surprised him with the costume.
The boyfriend of a Utah woman whose remains were found behind her home nearly three decades after she vanished has been arrested and charged in her murder, officials said.
Following the terror attack on a New York City bike path Tuesday, these tips may save your life if you find yourself in a similar situation.
The assailant in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City struck just as children were being dismissed from school and trick or treating was soon to begin.
A Michigan woman may have sealed her own fate when she gave a speech about paying off her student debt only to win a lottery jackpot just hours later.
A Connecticut college student has been charged after she allegedly bragged about putting her ex-roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine” on social media and putting moldy clam dip in her lotion, among other dirty deeds.
Actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge are making troubling allegations against big-budget director Brett Ratner.
An eager baseball fan tried to catch a home run with his glove during Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night, but the ball wound up socking his wife in the stomach.
Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for an alleged act of sexual harassment that happened on a film set more than 30 years ago.