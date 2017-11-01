'Wonders In Dementialand': Artist drops everything to get to know mother

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dementia is a difficult disease, not only for sufferers, but also family members.

"Wonders in DementiaLand" is Violet's story and a touching tribute by her daughter.

Artist, author and daughter, Suzka Collins visited Morning Extra to share her story and how she found magical moments with her mom at the darkest of times.

Suzka's book is an account of her experience caring for her late mother, Violet, who suffered from Dementia.

November is National Alzheimer's month and Suzka hopes to bring awareness to the disease but present it from a more uplifting and empowering perspective.

Suzka will be speaking all over California during November and is working on a screen adaptation for the book.

Suzka's book is available on Amazon.