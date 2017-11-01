Student, 18, Charged After Allegedly Contaminating Roommate's To - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Student, 18, Charged After Allegedly Contaminating Roommate's Toothbrush and Lotion, Bragging About it Online

Updated: Nov 1, 2017 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.