Man once wanted by FBI was attack suspect's pal

This image released by the FBI shows the seeking information poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man. (FBI via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center (all times EST):

6:55 p.m.

A law enforcement official says a man the FBI was seeking is a friend of the New York bike path rampage suspect but may not have a role in the case at all.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The official says investigators became suspicious when they could not find the man to speak with him because he was one of the few friends the suspect had.

The friend was found and was being questioned Wednesday. The FBI earlier sent out a bulletin seeking information on the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. He appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered detained. His lawyers did not seek bail.

___

6:45 p.m.

A public defender representing a man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people is in "a significant amount" of physical pain.

Police say an officer shot attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov on Tuesday to stop his rampage.

Federal defender David Patton on Wednesday asked a judge to make sure his client receives "a daily change of dressing to avoid infection." He wouldn't discuss the seriousness of the wound.

Saipov appeared in court in a wheelchair while handcuffed and with his legs shackled. He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

He was ordered detained. His lawyers did not seek bail.

___

6:25 p.m.

The FBI says it's no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public's help with information about the man. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, "We've found him, and we'll leave it at that."

He didn't elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was ordered detained. He didn't enter a plea. His lawyers didn't seek bail.

___

6:15 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has appeared in court in a wheelchair and has been ordered detained.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

His lawyers said Wednesday they were not seeking bail. He did not enter a plea to terrorism charges. A judge set his next court date for Nov. 15.

Federal prosecutors say the man was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

___

6:05 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has been taken into court in a wheelchair.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

Federal prosecutors say he was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

___

5:55 p.m.

Federal prosecutors say a man who drove a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killed eight people was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology."

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

___

5:45 p.m.

A federal complaint says an Uzbek man suspected of killing eight people in a truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center used his own name to rent the truck and said he wanted the rental for 75 minutes.

Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with terrorism-related crimes and was awaiting a court appearance Wednesday. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say he waived his Miranda rights and spoke with them on how he planned the Tuesday attack. They say he was inspired by Islamic State group videos he watched online.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with the truck attack.

___

5:25 p.m.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

___

5:20 p.m.

Court documents say an Uzbek terror suspect accused of killing eight people on a bike path near the World Trade Center told officials he was inspired to carry out the truck attack by Islamic State group videos he watched on his cellphone.

Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with terrorism crimes. Calls to his attorneys haven't been returned.

A federal complaint says he told authorities he started planning a U.S. attack about a year ago and the truck attack two months ago. It says he rented a truck about a week before the attack to practice turns and chose Halloween for the attack because he thought there would be more civilians nearby.

The man is awaiting a court appearance. He was shot and wounded by police on Tuesday and remains hospitalized.

___

5:15 p.m.

An Uzbek immigrant accused of a deadly truck attack on a New York bike path has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It's unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

The man's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

___

5:05 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Uzbek immigrant with a terrorism charge related to the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It's unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was "really calm" and worked hard.

___

4:05 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the New York City mayor and the New York governor following the deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also says Trump's calls for increasing extreme vetting of immigrants are "something that frankly the president has been talking about for a long time." The man arrested following Tuesday's attack is from Uzbekistan.

Sanders was asked on Wednesday about Trump's critical tweets about New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Sanders says the Republican president "has not blamed" the New York Democrat and "doesn't feel that the senator is responsible for the attack."

Police say eight people died in the attack. They say the truck driver mowed people down on the bike path and crashed into a school bus and then an officer shot and wounded him.

___

3:50 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump's administration considers a truck driver who mowed down and killed people on a New York bike path to be an "enemy combatant."

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump is open to sending the attacker to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Sanders says the actions of the attacker justify the enemy combatant label. She says Trump isn't calling on the attacker to be moved to Guantanamo Bay but "certainly would support it if he felt like that was the best move."

Tuesday's truck attack happened near the World Trade Center and killed eight people. Officials say the attacker was shot and wounded by police and has yet to be charged.

Sanders says the determination hasn't been made whether to move him out of the civilian justice system.

___

1:25 p.m.

A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

St. Paul's Chapel is part of the Parish of Trinity Church Wall Street and rang the Bell of Hope on Wednesday. It's located near the lower Manhattan neighborhood where a truck driver plowed into people on Tuesday, killing eight.

The historic church is offering prayers for those killed, injured and traumatized and for their loved ones.

Worshippers also are praying for emergency responders, medical workers and worldwide peace. The church served rescue and recovery workers after the World Trade Center attack.

___

1:15 p.m.

Court records show a man accused of killing eight people with a truck in New York City was cited several times in Nebraska and Iowa for trucking violations.

Online court records in Nebraska show Sayfullo Saipov was most recently ticketed by the Nebraska State Patrol on Feb. 4 for having an overweight truck in Cass County and paid the $75 fine.

In March 2014, he pleaded guilty and was fined $50 in Lincoln County for failing to stop and have his truck weighed.

In October 2011, Saipov pleaded guilty to driving more than 11 hours in a 14-hour period in Cass County and paid a $50 fine. Six weeks later, he was ticketed for driving an overweight truck through Nebraska and fined $150.

In Iowa, Saipov paid $127.50 in court costs and fines for not keeping his driving log current in December 2011.

He is accused of taking a deadly drive down a crowded bike path in New York City on Tuesday.

___

1:00 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the suspect in the New York City truck attack entered the United States in 2010 under the diversity visa program.

Homeland Security officials are confirming that the immigrant from Uzbekistan arrived in the U.S. that way.

It's a program for those from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to eliminate the program "as soon as possible." The president said Wednesday the program is "not good," and says the U.S. needs to "get much tougher."

The suspect in the attack, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, is accused of driving a rental truck down a crowded bike path in New York City on Tuesday and killing eight people.

___

12:30 p.m.

A New York Police Department official says beefed-up security at the New York City marathon will include sniper teams, sand truck barricades, and counterterrorism officers.

Chief of Department Carlos Gomez vows that the marathon on Sunday will be a "very safe event."

Gomez said Wednesday that there also will be an abundance of plainclothes officers, bomb dogs and helicopter surveillance.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller says the driver in Tuesday's deadly bike path attack had been planning the carnage for weeks and did it "in the name of ISIS."

___

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the suspect in the New York City deadly truck attack an "animal."

Trump says he will ask Congress to "immediately" begin work to terminate the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which he says was used by the alleged attacker to enter the United States.

Officials have not yet said that was the case.

Trump says "we will take all necessary steps to protect our people."

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said "all of America is praying and grieving" with the victims.

He says: "Our hearts break for them."

___

12:15 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that President Donald Trump's attack against Sen. Chuck Schumer "plays right into the hands of the terrorists."

The Democratic governor pointedly condemned Trump's Wednesday tweets, which criticized Schumer's immigration policy less than 24 hours after the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Cuomo said the president's tweets "were not helpful." He added, "You play into the hands of the terrorists to the extent you disrupt and divide ... The tone now should be the exact opposite."

Both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump had yet to reach out personally.

Trump tweeted that Schumer is "helping to import Europe's problems."

He called the visa lottery program that allowed the suspect to enter the country "a Chuck Schumer beauty."

The program became law under President George W. Bush.

___

Noon

New York City's police commissioner says the officer who shot the man responsible for a deadly rampage on a Manhattan bike path is too modest to admit he's a hero.

Officer Ryan Nash was on a routine call at a nearby school when he and his partner were told there had been an accident outside.

The pair raced outside and encountered Sayfullo Saipov in the street, waving two firearms that were later revealed to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Nash fired a shot that hit Saipov.

Commissioner James O'Neill said of Nash, "I don't think we could find a more humble human being."

He said Nash has been on the force for five years and is 28 years old, "and this is what he did for the city, this is what he did for the country."

___

11:50 a.m.

A New York police department official says it appears the driver in the deadly bike path attack has links to people who have been investigated.

However, Deputy Commissioner John Miller says the driver himself was never a previous subject of investigation by the FBI or police.

Miller said Wednesday that the man had been planning the attack for weeks and did it "in the name of ISIS."

He says there were "multiple knives" in addition to imitation guns displayed by the attacker, who was wounded by a police officer. Miller said the driver had handwritten notes that essentially said the Islamic State will "endure forever."

Eight people were killed and a number of others injured in Tuesday's attack near the World Trade Center.

___

11:40 a.m.

A New York Police Department official says the driver in the deadly bike path attack had handwritten notes that essentially said the Islamic State will "endure forever."

Deputy Commissioner John Miller says the attacker had been planning it for weeks, and had "multiple knives" in addition to imitation guns.

___

11:30 a.m.

A New York police department official says the driver in the deadly truck bombing had been planning it for weeks and did it "in the name of ISIS."

Deputy Commissioner John Miller made the remarks at a briefing Wednesday by city, state and federal officials.

He says there were "multiple knives" in addition to imitation guns displayed by the attacker, who was wounded by a police officer.

Hundreds of detectives worked through the night following the Tuesday attack. Among other things, they've been "meticulously" collecting security video along the highway that the suspect used before mowing down people on a bike path next to the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

___

11:15 a.m.

New York City Fire Commissioner Joseph Nigro (NY'-groh) says four people remain in critical but stable condition following the Manhattan truck attack that claimed eight lives.

Nigro and other officials spoke Wednesday at a briefing, one day after an attack along a bike path near the World Trade Center.

Police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez says security enhancements include heavy weapons teams throughout the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says victims from other countries will forever be considered New Yorkers.

___

10:50 a.m.

An Ohio truck driver says the man accused of killing eight people with a truck in New York City was argumentative, seemed to harbor radical views and saw his work life spiraling down.

Mirrakhmat Muminov says Sayfullo Saipov lived in Stow, Ohio, for a few years. He says he knew Saipov because they were both Uzbek truck drivers.

Muminov says Saipov lost his insurance on his truck because of a few traffic tickets. He says companies stopped hiring Saipov, so he left for New Jersey.

Muminov said he heard from Saipov's friends that Saipov's truck engine blew up a few months ago in New Jersey. He says that "probably hurt him more than anything."

Muminov also says Saipov was "not happy with his life" and would get into arguments with his friends and family.

Officials say Saipov left a handwritten note referring to the Islamic State group. Muminov says Saipov never spoke about the group, but he could tell Saipov held more radical views.

___

10:40 a.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Belgian counterpart are vowing to step up counterterrorism cooperation after the New York truck attack that killed eight people, including a young Belgian.

Meeting Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, Tillerson said Wednesday "we have seen the evil face of terror in our borders."

Reynders noted previous attacks in Belgium and voiced solidarity with the U.S.

He said "homegrown terrorism" is as real in Europe as the United States. Together, he says, they can combat the global challenge.

___

10:20 a.m.

FBI agents investigating the Manhattan truck attack have emerged from a Paterson, New Jersey, apartment building with a black plastic bag.

They put the bag in a vehicle on Wednesday, then went back into the cordoned off area where the truck driver lives.

On Tuesday, a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, near the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

The Uzbek immigrant who was the truck driver was wounded by police.

___

9:55 a.m.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the rented pickup that mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists in New York, killing eight and injuring 11 others resembles "very much" the "coward attack" in Stockholm earlier this year.

In April, an Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, drove a stolen beer truck into a crowd of afternoon shoppers outside the upmarket Ahlens store in Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15 others.

Lofven said Wednesday "how a person can take a vehicle and use it to kill innocent fellow human beings is beyond my understanding."

Lofven told Swedish radio that the world community "must be stronger than terrorism."

___

9:40 a.m.

One of the people injured in an attack on a New York City bike path is a native of Argentina who lives just outside Boston.

The Argentine foreign ministry says Martin Marro is recovering from his injuries at a Manhattan hospital.

Several of Marro's high school classmates from Argentina came to the U.S. to visit him and celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation. Five of them died in the attack.

Marro works as a biomedical researcher and lives in Newton. Last week, he hosted a fundraiser for a local Republican candidate that was attended by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Photos of Marro and his wife posing with Baker were posted to Facebook.

Marro's friend, Tom Mountain, calls him "one of the nicest guys you'd ever want to meet."

___

9:30 a.m.

A school next to the New York City bike path where a deadly truck attack occurred is open amid tight security measures.

Stuyvesant (STY'-veh-sehnt) High School says on its website that it's making crisis counselors available for its students and staff on Wednesday.

It says students must remain in the building during free periods and lunch.

The truck fatally mowed down eight people Tuesday afternoon on a bike path near the school and the World Trade Center site.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says law enforcers have a note referencing the Islamic State. But he stresses that the investigation is ongoing.

___

9:20 a.m.

The head of the Arab League has condemned the deadly truck attack on a New York City bike path that killed eight people and injured 11 others.

In a statement Wednesday, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his condolences to the U.S. government and the victims' families.

He also said such incidents place more responsibility on the international community to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

On Tuesday, a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, near the World Trade Center.

___

9 a.m.

A law enforcement official says investigators are trying to talk to the 29-year-old suspect accused of killing eight people in a truck attack in a bike lane near the World Trade Center and hoping to glean information from him.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the ongoing probe and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Sayfullo Saipov. They say he came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010.

He was shot once in the abdomen by an officer after he crashed the rented truck into a school bus during the rampage Tuesday afternoon. He underwent surgery and remained hospitalized.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a note found at the scene referenced the Islamic State and that the suspect had been radicalized in the U.S. He says the contents of the note were under investigation.

Cuomo calls the driver a "depraved coward," and says the attack "did not instill terror" among hardy New Yorkers.

— Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed.

___

8:55 a.m.

The Senate's top Democrat is hitting back after President Donald Trump faulted him for an immigration program that Trump says allowed the man in the deadly New York City bike path attack to enter the United States.

Chuck Schumer says in a statement that "I have always believed and continue to believe that immigration is good for America."

The New York lawmaker says Trump is "politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy." Schumer says the president should focus "on the real solution — anti-terrorism funding" — an area that Schumer says Trump has proposed cutting in his most recent budget.

Tuesday's attack killed eight people and injured at least 11.

Trump says on Twitter that the driver "came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty."

Officials have said the driver — a native of Uzbekistan — came into the country legally in 2010.

___

8:40 a.m.

Israel's prime minister says his country stands with the United States following the deadly truck attack on a New York City bike path.

Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) issued a statement Wednesday addressed to President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Netanyahu decried "yet another horrible Islamist terror attack" and says Israel prayed for the victims and their families. He says: "Together we will defeat this scourge."

Israel is one of the United States' closest allies.

Eight people were killed and at least 11 seriously injured in Tuesday's truck attack by an Uzbek immigrant near the World Trade Center.

___

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling for "Merit Based immigration" following the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11.

Trump says on Twitter on Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday's attack "came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty."

Officials said the attacker is an immigrant from Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. legally in 2010. They haven't said whether he came in through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.

Trump tweeted, "We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)."

___

7:55 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says investigators probing the deadly truck attack along a popular bike path near the World Trade Center have a note referencing the Islamic State.

Cuomo stressed Wednesday on "CBS This Morning" that the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcers are working to determine what led the pickup truck driver to plow down people on the bike path on Tuesday afternoon. The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

Cuomo calls the driver a "depraved coward," and says the attack "did not instill terror" among hardy New Yorkers.

___

7:15 a.m.

France's prime minister says the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path is a reminder that the threat is high everywhere, and that authorities must remain "as humble as we are determined" to fight extremism.

After checking security measures at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the Manhattan attack shows that "the means used by those who want to hurt us can be of formidable effectiveness, and formidable simplicity."

Philippe said ordinary people should remain vigilant and not forget "that the threat level is high, and it is high everywhere in the world." He said authorities should give "credible responses" and focus on intelligence as well as security barriers like those installed around France after multiple deadly attacks.

Eight people were killed in Tuesday's truck attack by an Uzbek immigrant near the World Trade Center.

___

7 a.m.

FBI agents and police are searching for evidence in the Paterson, New Jersey, neighborhood where the man suspected of plowing down people on a New York City riverfront bike path lived.

Law enforcement cordoned off an apartment building early Wednesday. Officers also searched a garage.

The building's manager told The Record that Sayfullo Saipov lived with his wife and two children in a two-bedroom apartment.

The man, who identified himself only as Ali, says he rented the apartment to the 29-year-old several months ago.

A man who identified himself as Saipov's neighbor told NJ Advance Media he often saw Saipov standing on the corner talking to friends.

The city is home to a large Muslim population and a mosque is near the apartment.

___

6:55 a.m.

An eerie emptiness hovers over a major New York City traffic artery, one day after a deadly truck attack along a popular bike path near the World Trade Center.

Morning rush-hour traffic has been banned Wednesday along a stretch of the highway in Lower Manhattan. Police helicopters circled overhead.

Some runners and bicycle riders did their best to maintain their normal routines. But police blocked off the bike path north of where the rampage began.

Truck drivers steered clear of the frozen zone to make their morning deliveries.

Investigators worked to determine what led the pickup truck driver to plow down people on the riverfront bike path, killing eight on Tuesday. The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

___

6:25 a.m.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and seriously injured at least 11, referring to it as a "terrorist" assault.

That's according to a report Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency. It quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

Ghasemi said in a statement that "a serious approach coinciding with honesty and transparency of all nations" is the only way to "uproot" terrorism.

Ghasemi also expressed sympathy with the relatives of the "innocent" victims of the attack.

Tensions are high between Iran and the U.S. as President Donald Trump recently refused to re-certify the nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers.

___

6:15 a.m.

The German government says a German citizen is among the injured in the truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

The Foreign Ministry didn't identify the female German citizen or give any details about the severity of her injuries in a note on its website Wednesday.

Eight people were killed and at least 11 seriously injured in Tuesday's attack.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, wrote on Twitter: "Horrified at the evil terrorist #ManhattanAttack. Our hearts go out to the victims + families. From Berlin to NYC: We stand with you."

___

5:45 a.m.

Saudi Arabia says it strongly condemns the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and seriously injured 11.

The kingdom on Wednesday offered its condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its "rejection and condemnation of such terrorist acts."

Other Gulf allies have also issued similar statements.

Kuwait's ruling emir sent a cable to President Donald Trump expressing his condolences.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, meanwhile, issued statements supporting efforts and measures taken by the U.S. to combat terrorism and enhance security.

Earlier, Qatar said it, too, offers its "full solidarity with the U.S. government and its support for all measures taken to maintain security."

___

5 a.m.

The president of Uzbekistan has sent his condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump and offered his country's assistance in investigating Tuesday's attack in New York by an Uzbek national.

Eight people were killed when a truck plowed down a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center.

Officials who weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov as the attacker. They say he came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also offered condolences to families of the victims in a statement Wednesday.

Uzbekistan borders Afghanistan and is one of the most closed off post-Soviet republics. Previously, Uzbek officially never commented or acknowledged any security incidents abroad involving Uzbek nationals.

___

4 a.m.

The Argentine foreign ministry has identified its citizens killed in the bike path attack near the World Trade Center.

They are Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernan Ferruchi.

The ministry also says one of its citizens, Martin Ludovico Marro, is recovering from injuries at Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital.

The victims were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina.

The government gave its condolences and said that all Argentines are sharing in this terrible moment of profound sadness.

___

12:05 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what led a pickup truck driver to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight.

New York's mayor called Tuesday's attack "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

Authorities said after crashing the truck, he brandished air guns and yelled what witnesses said was "Allahu Akbar," which is Arabic for "God is great."

Officials who weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. They say he came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010.

One of the dead is from Belgium and five others were from Argentina.

