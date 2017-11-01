Comedy fundraiser on Thursday to benefit Vegas shooting victim

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When Josh Lawson heard his childhood friend, Michael Caster was shot during the Las Vegas shooting, he knew he wanted to help any way he could and he wants you to join him.

On Thursday, Josh is setting out to show that laughter is the best medicine with an event at The Comedy Palace.

Mike lost a part of his lung after the shooting and has no feeling below the waist. His friend Josh is raising money for his recovery efforts as there will be much that is not covered by insurance.

One of the biggest needs is money for converting living space to accommodate a wheelchair and insurance does not cover that.

Tickets for the show are $35$ and all of the ticket sales go to Mike.

Mike was featured in a CBS This Morning interview where he said he owes his life to his girlfriend who made sure he was taken quickly to a hospital after the shooting.