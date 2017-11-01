Man spotted following women at Lake Miramar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Some people living in the Scripps Ranch-area say they've spotted a man following women around Lake Miramar.

Park rangers and employees at the reservoir say they are aware of this man.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Lake Miramar where she spoke with a woman who says she felt threatened enough to confront the man.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said "a creepy man" has harassed her twice despite her shouting at him and telling him to stay away.

She took a photo of the man (seen above) she says doesn't say anything but just stares and gets too close, invading personal space while breathing heavily.

She said he continued to follow closely behind her and a friend and that she will not be returning to the lake.

According to the same woman, an employee at the lake's concession stand said the man had been harassing women like this for years and has been reported to police, but they couldn't do anything about it.