Leader Nancy Pelosi Talks Politics at the Pub

James and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi head to the pub for a very traditional British experience: Scotch eggs, fish and chips, pub games and talking politics - everything from the Trump Russia investigation to the political divide in America.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

