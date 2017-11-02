Astros win first World Series title

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):



8:57 p.m.



George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.



Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.



Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer - tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley - when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.



Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.



___



8:45 p.m.



The Houston Astros are three outs away from their first World Series title.



Game 7 has been fairly quiet in the late innings, with both teams' pitching staffs finding much less trouble than their starters. The Dodgers mounted rallies in the fifth and sixth innings, but got only one run.



Game 4 starter Charlie Morton cruised through the Dodgers' lineup in the seventh and eighth innings. Joc Pederson struck out leading off the eighth before Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes were retired on fly balls.



Houston has only two singles since George Springer's two-run homer in the second inning, but the Astros are in command of Game 7.



___



8:30 p.m.



Closer Kenley Jansen was called on to face the top of the Astros' order in the seventh with the Dodgers trailing 5-1.



George Springer flied out and Alex Bregman struck out before Jose Altuve walked and stole second. Jansen retired Carlos Correa on a popout to shortstop.



The Dodgers again failed to muster any hits in the bottom of the inning. Against Charlie Morton, Justin Turner popped out to first, Cody Bellinger struck out for the third time, and Yasiel Puig grounded out to short.



___



8:07 p.m.



The Dodgers finally got a run in the sixth, closing to 5-1 on an RBI single by pinch-hitter Andre Ethier off Charlie Morton.



Joc Pederson singled leading off and Logan Forsythe walked. Austin Barnes popped out, dropping Los Angeles to 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.



Ethier batted for Clayton Kershaw, who allowed two hits in four scoreless innings, and singled to right. But Chris Taylor struck out and Corey Seager hit a broken-bat groundout as Morton avoided the bat, leaving the Dodgers 1 for 13 RISP with 10 left on base.



Kershaw allowed a leadoff single to Carlos Correa in the top half and, after a pair of intentional walks later in the inning, retired pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin on an inning-ending foulout.



___



7:38 p.m.



The Houston Astros have escaped another jam and kept their 5-0 lead intact as they close in on a Game 7 victory in the World Series.



Brad Peacock retired six straight Dodgers in relief before issuing a one-out walk to Corey Seager in the fifth. Justin Turner then chased Peacock with a single, but Francisco Liriano got a grounder from Cody Bellinger before Chris Devenski got Yasiel Puig to line out.



The Dodgers have stranded eight runners through five innings. The Astros have stranded only one.



The Astros have only one hit since George Springer's second-inning homer, but runs aren't what they need.



Clayton Kershaw has pitched three innings of one-hit relief for the Dodgers after Yu Darvish flopped in his second straight World Series start. Kershaw, working on two days' rest after struggling in Game 5, has struck out four Astros in the decider.