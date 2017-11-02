Mark Ruffalo Live-Streamed An Early 'Thor' Screening

'Thor: Ragnarok' star Mark Ruffalo is a savvy Instagrammer, but he learned the hard way how to hit the 'stop' button on a live video stream.
'Time and the Conways' star Anna Camp samples a few songs that she and her husband, who she met while filming 'Pitch Perfect,' sing along at home.
'Suburbicon' star Julianne Moore teases a scene from her upcoming movie that involves both an A-list actor and a piece of table tennis equipment.
Having a daughter has made 'Superior Donuts' star Jermaine Fowler much more susceptible to Liam Neeson-fueled waterworks.
'Be Fierce:: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back' author Gretchen Carlson is trying to use her experience at Fox News to inform other women about sexual harassment.
'Conan' host Conan O'Brien received a complicated parting gift from a fellow late-night legend. 'Conan' at the Apollo November 6-9 and appearing at the NY Comedy Festival November 7-12.