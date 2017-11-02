Kevin Spacey Is Seeking ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Halloween may be over, but the legacy of Christina Aguilera’s unicorn horn crafted from braided hair will live on forever! The 36-year-old pop diva has been out of the spotlight recently, but on Wednesday she took to Instagram to show off her festive spirit.
Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum are in big trouble with their kids. Though the 49-year-old late night host is out this week, he took the time to record one of his signature Halloween videos with his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, telling her that he ate all of her Halloween candy.
Gabrielle Union is an open book when it comes to her love life! The 45-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live where she happily answered questions about her marriage to Dwyane Wade.
In light of the recent allegations made against actor Kevin Spacey, the 58-year-old has confirmed that he is seeking treatment.
James Corden hit the crowded streets of Los Angeles with Sam Smith for a new installment of "Carpool Karaoke"
After seven of the most exciting World Series games in recent memory, the Houston Astros won their first-ever championship title against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are mother-daughter doppelgangers.
The seventh game of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday brought viewers more than just a heated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros -- it also gave fans a brand new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Brett Ratner says he's "stepping away" from any projects he's been working on with Warner Bros. amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.