Two missing girls found safe by El Cajon police

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Two young girls who went missing from a children's home in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood were found early Thursday morning by El Cajon police, about 19 hours after they were last seen leaving the facility, authorities said.



The girls, ages 10 and 12, were last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday by staff at the San Diego Center for Children at 3002 Armstrong St., according to the San Diego Police Department.



The Center for Children "provides evidence-based therapeutic, educational, foster care and transition services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders," according to the nonprofit organization's website.



Missing persons bulletins were released for the missing girls just after midnight, and police said one of the girls had knowledge of the trolley system and contacts in San Diego and El Cajon.



How the girls were found was not immediately disclosed.



"Both juveniles were found in El Cajon by El Cajon Police and are being returned to (the) children's home," the SDPD said in a statement about 3:45 a.m.