Two missing girls found safe by El Cajon police

Two young girls who went missing from a children's home in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood were found early Thursday morning by El Cajon police, about 19 hours after they were last seen leaving the facility, authorities said.
As San Diego clears homeless camps out of downtown streets in the wake of the hepatitis A crisis, other parts of the city are seeing a huge jump in their homeless populations.
A San Ysidro school board member called Wednesday for the district’s interim superintendent to resign, saying he had deceived school trustees about financial perks the board had approved for him and his predecessor, Julio Fonseca.
Some people living in the Scripps Ranch-area say they've spotted a man following women around Lake Miramar.
With the prestigious Breeders' Cup coming up this weekend, the fourth fall thoroughbred horse racing season is scheduled to open at the Del Mar Racetrack Wednesday.
Marine Corps officials Wednesday announced more than two dozen more cases of E. coli infection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton amid a week-old outbreak of diarrheal illnesses at the military installations.
Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security at Valhalla High School Wednesday after officials at the Rancho San Diego campus learned of a "concerning message" left at the school's athletic fields.
The mayor of Imperial Beach and a city councilmember called for a federal investigation Wednesday after an alleged toxic plume of sewage that spilled in Tijuana made its way to U.S. beaches late last week and got them and others sick.
The San Diego City Council on Monday will honor area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.