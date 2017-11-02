Taylor Swift Announces Fourth New Single ‘Call It What You Want,' Teases Lyrics

Nickelodeon’s 2D-animated reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has found its voices.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones don't hit the red carpet together too often, but when they do, they always look their best!
Vegas divas unite! Jennifer Lopez sent fellow Las Vegas residency star Britney Spears an extra special gift on Wednesday.
Are you ready for it, Swifties? As Taylor Swift’s Nov. 10 release date of her upcoming album, Reputation, approaches the GRAMMY winner has been slowly releasing new music for her excited fans.
Whoops! Ellen DeGeneres is responsible for getting Channing Tatum in deep trouble with his dad, Glenn. Tatum, 37, was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night where he interviewed the talk show host about her lengthy career as an interviewer.
Halloween may be over, but the legacy of Christina Aguilera’s unicorn horn crafted from braided hair will live on forever! The 36-year-old pop diva has been out of the spotlight recently, but on Wednesday she took to Instagram to show off her festive spirit.
Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum are in big trouble with their kids. Though the 49-year-old late night host is out this week, he took the time to record one of his signature Halloween videos with his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, telling her that he ate all of her Halloween candy.