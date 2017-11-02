'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Amy and Jonah Team Up to 'Solve Healthcare' -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Kate Winslet Feels Less 'Pressure' to be 'Easy on the Eye' in Her '40s, Likes Playing 'Worn-In' Women

Kate Winslet Feels Less 'Pressure' to be 'Easy on the Eye' in Her '40s, Likes Playing 'Worn-In' Women

Kate Winslet isn't interested in roles that revolve around her beauty.



Kate Winslet isn't interested in roles that revolve around her beauty.