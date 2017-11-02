Danica Patrick talks life and what's next in new documentary

(NEWS 8) - IndyCar and NASCAR legend Danica Patrick sounded the racing world's alarm in 2005 when she made her IndyCar Series debut at the Toyota Indy 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
She went on to drive in more than 360 races across three IndyCar and NASCAR series and took home some impressive awards along the way, like IndyCar Seris Most Popular Driver which she won in six consecutive seasons.
Patrick is the subject of an upcoming EPIX documentary titled "Danica" that explores the goals and accomplishments of one of the country's most inspirational sports figures in her post-professional racing life.
News 8's Nichelle Medina had the chance to talk with Patrick about the film and how she puts emphasis in defining herself beyond her career as a racecar driver. In addition to the film, Patrick has a book coming out soon, a wine label that just hit the shelves and a successful clothing line.
"Danica" airs November 8 on EPIX.
