Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend on Live TV - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend on Live TV After World Series Win -- See the Ring!

Updated: Nov 2, 2017 9:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.