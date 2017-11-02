Free 'Obamacare' for older, poorer in nearly all counties

A Spirit Airlines flight with a mechanical leak was stopped right before takeoff at Lindbergh Field Thursday morning.
U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year that killed 17 sailors, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press.
The collisions of two U.S. Navy destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean, one of which killed two San Diego-area sailors, were the result of a failure of leadership and lack of adherence to watch procedures, according to a report released Wednesday.
Narcotics officers raided a Hillcrest smoke shop and arrested a clerk suspected of possessing a third of a pound of the synthetic drug spice and nearly $5,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
A newly released report shows that three-quarters of Puerto Rico is still without power and it could be months or even years until it is restored throughout the island.
A local team of retired police officers and former Navy seals is working to rescue runaway teenagers from sex trafficking.
IndyCar and NASCAR legend Danica Patrick sounded the racing world's alarm in 2005 when she made her IndyCar Series debut at the Toyota Indy 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Two young girls who went missing from a children's home in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood were found early Thursday morning by El Cajon police, about 19 hours after they were last seen leaving the facility, authorities said.
As San Diego clears homeless camps out of downtown streets in the wake of the hepatitis A crisis, other parts of the city are seeing a huge jump in their homeless populations.
A San Ysidro school board member called Wednesday for the district’s interim superintendent to resign, saying he had deceived school trustees about financial perks the board had approved for him and his predecessor, Julio Fonseca.