Get Charged Up sending solar trailers to rural Puerto Rico

(NEWS 8) - A newly released report shows that three-quarters of Puerto Rico is still without power and it could take months or even years until it is restored throughout the island.

Faisal El Azzouzi, founder and CEO of the non-profit Get Charged Up has an idea that could bring power back to the country's most rural areas where citizens stand to wait the longest until their power is restored.

The idea is simple. El Azzouzi's group puts together solar and battery-operated trailers and deploys them to hard-to-reach areas and villages furthest away from the grid. The trailers can help power pop-up hospitals and give search and rescue teams much-needed resources so they can do their jobs.

El Azzouzi told News 8's Heather Myers on the Morning Extra that the solar industry has been very generous and has donated many resources to help the non-profit get going, but Get Charged Up still needs help.

You can visit GetChargedUp.net to donate and help the group reach its goal of deploying units to Puerto Rico by the end of the year.