Plane with mechanical leak nearly takes off from Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Spirit Airlines flight with a mechanical leak was stopped right before takeoff at Lindbergh Field Thursday morning.

Spirit Airlines Flight #359 destined for Las Vegas was taxiing the runway when the pilot noticed hydraulic fluid leaking from the aircraft.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel stationed at the airport responded to the Alert 2 incident, meaning an aircraft is experiencing major problems, at around 9:06 a.m. -- flight #359 was scheduled to depart at 8:50 a.m. -- and made sure the plane or its passengers weren't in any danger.

The fluid was cleaned up and the plane was towed back to the gate after about an hour. In audio obtained from the pilot's call into the control tower, the pilot can be heard reporting that there was light smoke coming from a wheel but no fire present.

It was unclear how many passengers were on board, but they are now scheduled to take off on another plane at 11:45 a.m.