Mysterious boom, rumbling reported in East and South counties

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Several calls have come in to News 8 Thursday morning reporting a mysterious boom in the East County.

Calls came in from areas including Rancho San Diego, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Mt. Helix, Encanto, Bonita and Imperial Beach.

It is not clear if there was an earthquake or if it was some kind of explosion.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.