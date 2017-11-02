Iconic drummers Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins discuss concert series

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Grammy Award-winning rock band Foo Fighters recently played a historic show in July at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, in the latest installment of "Landmarks Live in Concert."

Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer, Chad Smith - who is taking a break from his drum kit to host "Landmarks Live in Concert" – spoke with Morning Extra about the new music and travel series.

The features legendary artists performing in legendary venues of either historical or personal significance around the world. Smith interviews the artists on the show as they explore the locations and each landmark.

Foo Fighters’ historic performance was filmed at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus from the Acropolis and frontman Dave Grohl says, “We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done.”

The Foo Fighters performance will premiere nationwide on Nov. 10 on PBS and will be available to stream on Nov. 11.

View a preview of the Foo Fighters' installment below.



