The Color Run comes to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's the most colorful workout you can get.

The Color Run is the largest 5k event series in the world that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.



It's a unique paint race where runners get blasted by bright colors while running through the course.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mission Valley for a look at this weekend's run.

The run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium.) To register, click here.