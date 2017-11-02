The Color Run comes to San Diego

It's the most colorful workout you can get. The Color Run is the largest 5k event series in the world that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.
He'll wear the familiar "MEB" bib one final time at the New York City Marathon. Meb Keflezighi, the face of American long-distance running, wraps up his marathon career where it began in 2002 on the multicultural streets of New York.
The mayor of Imperial Beach and a city councilmember called for a federal investigation Wednesday after an alleged toxic plume of sewage that spilled in Tijuana made its way to U.S. beaches late last week and got them and others sick.
Narcotics officers raided a Hillcrest smoke shop and arrested a clerk suspected of possessing a third of a pound of the synthetic drug spice and nearly $5,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
Rady Children's Hospital received a major donation in the name of singer Ed Sheeran. Venues across the country joined Valley View Casino Center in making this contribution possible. They asked San Diegans to join in their mission of spreading cheer and supporting the hospital by using the hashtag #SDThanksEdSheeran. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the hospital with more.
Rady Children's Hospital received a major donation in the name of singer Ed Sheeran. Venues across the country joined Valley View Casino Center in making this contribution possible. They asked San Diegans to join in their mission of spreading cheer and supporting the hospital by using the hashtag #SDThanksEdSheeran. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the hospital with more.
Several calls have come in to News 8 Thursday morning reporting a mysterious boom in the East County.
A Spirit Airlines flight with a mechanical leak was stopped right before takeoff at Lindbergh Field Thursday morning.
U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year that killed 17 sailors, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press.
U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year that killed 17 sailors, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press.
The collisions of two U.S. Navy destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean, one of which killed two San Diego-area sailors, were the result of a failure of leadership and lack of adherence to watch procedures, according to a report released Wednesday.
A newly released report shows that three-quarters of Puerto Rico is still without power and it could be months or even years until it is restored throughout the island.