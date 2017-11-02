The Color Run comes to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Color Run comes to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's the most colorful workout you can get.

The Color Run is the largest 5k event series in the world that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.
     
It's a unique paint race where runners get blasted by bright colors while running through the course. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mission Valley for a look at this weekend's run. 

The run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium.) To register, click here.

