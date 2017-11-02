KFMB STATIONS: Anchor

KFMB Stations - CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV) and The CW San Diego - is searching for a dynamic and engaging anchor for our newscasts; however, additional duties may include reporting. This is a rare opportunity to join San Diego’s top-rated stations.

The ideal candidate is an outstanding journalist possessing strong communication and writing skills, along with lots of personality and energy, who can flawlessly handle everything a fast-paced newscast can throw at them - everything from breaking news to live interview segments. We are looking for someone who is social media savvy and can easily connect with viewers on-air and online, in addition to being a newsroom leader and true team player.

This position also requires someone who can be an ambassador for KFMB Stations at a variety of community events throughout the year. Minimum three years anchoring in a medium to large market is required. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.