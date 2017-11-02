KFMB STATIONS: Anchor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Anchor

KFMB Stations - CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV) and The CW San Diego - is searching for a dynamic and engaging anchor for our newscasts; however, additional duties may include reporting. This is a rare opportunity to join San Diego’s top-rated stations.

The ideal candidate is an outstanding journalist possessing strong communication and writing skills, along with lots of personality and energy, who can flawlessly handle everything a fast-paced newscast can throw at them - everything from breaking news to live interview segments. We are looking for someone who is social media savvy and can easily connect with viewers on-air and online, in addition to being a newsroom leader and true team player.

This position also requires someone who can be an ambassador for KFMB Stations at a variety of community events throughout the year. Minimum three years anchoring in a medium to large market is required. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
