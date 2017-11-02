Fall Back Festival this Sunday takes kids on a trip to the 1800s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It will be a blast from the past at the family friendly 17th Annual Fall Back Festival this Sunday.

The day of play and educational fun in the historic Gaslamp Quarter will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free children's historical street fair takes place in front of the William Heath Davis House, spanning Fourth Avenue between Market and J streets and Island Avenue between Fourth and Fifth avenues.