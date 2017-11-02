11-year-old gets pepper sprayed on Halloween

(NEWS 8) — In Washington state, police are investigating a harmful Halloween prank after an 11-year-old boy gets pepper sprayed by trick-or-treaters.

"I thought it was one of my friends," the boy said. "They just sprayed me in the face and I was really surprised and I ran up screaming."

The boy says when he opened the door to pass out candy, two individuals believed to be teenage boys yelled "trick-or-treat" and sprayed him.

The suspects were said to be dressed in black and wearing masks from the movie "Scream."

Police searched around the area, but were unable to find the attackers.