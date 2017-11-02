Muffin: Sweet girl up for adoption

Breed: Shih Tzu

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years

ID #: 192630

Adoption Fee: Adoption Fee Waived



Muffin is a senior gal looking for a new family who will appreciate her gentle senior demeanor. She is 8 years old, blind and partially deaf, but still enjoys relaxing in the sun or on a lap. Muffin is easy going, gets along with other dogs and likes meeting new people.

Muffin's adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.