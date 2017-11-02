Muffin: Sweet girl up for adoption - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Muffin: Sweet girl up for adoption

Breed: Shih Tzu
Gender: Female
Age: 8 years
ID #: 192630 
Adoption Fee: Adoption Fee Waived

Muffin is a senior gal looking for a new family who will appreciate her gentle senior demeanor. She is 8 years old, blind and partially deaf, but still enjoys relaxing in the sun or on a lap. Muffin is easy going, gets along with other dogs and likes meeting new people.

Muffin's adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

