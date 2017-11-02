Muffin: Sweet girl up for adoption

Breed: Shih Tzu
Gender: Female
Age: 8 years
ID #: 192630
Adoption Fee: Adoption Fee Waived
Muffin is a senior gal looking for a new family who will appreciate her gentle senior demeanor. She is 8 years old, blind and partially deaf, but still enjoys relaxing in the sun or on a lap. Muffin is easy going, gets along with other dogs and likes meeting new people.
Muffin's adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!
Sweet girl! Muffin is an 8-y-o #shihtzu available for adoption @sdhumane See her on Friday's #PetFriends. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/ZaTzFIRtN2— Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) November 1, 2017
San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012
Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
