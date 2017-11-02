Man arrested in Encanto after leading officers on chase in stolen truck

Their beautiful a cappella singing style has made the Sweet Adelines an entertainment staple in San Diego and now they want you to join their act.
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and the Desert Research Institute of Reno will split a $3 million, five- year grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve the ability of decision-makers to plan for hazards and extreme events, Scripps announced Thursday.
Several calls have came into News 8 Thursday reporting a mysterious boom and rumbling heard around San Diego.
Three animal rights advocates were ordered by a Superior Court judge Thursday to stay away from SeaWorld San Diego and its Chula Vista waterpark for three years.
Concerned about widespread training and leadership failures in the Pacific fleet that triggered two deadly ship collisions, the Navy's top officer said Thursday that he's asked his commanders around the world to review their staff and ships to see if they have similar problems.
San Diego Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after he led officers on a chase from National City to Encanto in a stolen truck.
It's the most colorful workout you can get. The Color Run is the largest 5k event series in the world that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality.
He'll wear the familiar "MEB" bib one final time at the New York City Marathon. Meb Keflezighi, the face of American long-distance running, wraps up his marathon career where it began in 2002 on the multicultural streets of New York.