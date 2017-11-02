3 PETA protesters barred from SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three animal rights advocates were ordered by a Superior Court judge Thursday to stay away from SeaWorld San Diego and its Chula Vista waterpark for three years.

Judge Timothy Taylor signed off on an agreement reached by the theme park and attorneys for the trio, who protested at the park on July 24.

Lisa Lange, senior vice president of communications of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Ricky Chavez Rodriguez and Lyanne Fernandez were part of a July 24 protest at SeaWorld's "Orca Encounter" that was led by actor James Cromwell.

SeaWorld officials contended that the three displayed violent and aggressive behavior toward its security staff and refused to leave the park.

The judge also prohibited them from harassing, threatening or committing violence against 10 named SeaWorld employees or setting foot in the Aquatica waterpark in Chula Vista.

"PETA will continue to hold peaceful protests against SeaWorld as the company feels the impact of falling attendance and public pressure to stop confining sensitive marine mammals to tiny tanks, thereby denying them any semblance of a fulfilling life," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said. "We ask decent people to come together to protest such cruelty by all lawful means available."