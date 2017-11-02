Vista VFW Thieves: Crooks ruin Thanksgiving dinner for the troops

VISTA (NEWS 8) – A local American Legion took a major hit to its holiday fund after thieves broke-in and stole two safes with more than $10,000 inside.

At 5 a.m., on Thursday, thieves pried open the American Legion’s door with a crow bar and went straight to the back office to haul out two safes.

Commander Art Haeussler said the thieves made off with more than just the $10,000 to $15,000 and special coins and momentos inside.

It was nine months worth of events, fundraisers and dinners at the American Legion Post 365. All the money raised, every penny, goes to active duty military events.

“It was our hard work and sweat that disappeared. We have a lot of things going on in the next week-and-a-half we all of a sudden have to find funding for,” said Haeussler.

The thieves were in and out in two minutes.

“It’s devastating to think somebody would break in here and steal from a veteran’s organization. You have to be pretty desperate,” said Karen Bowman.

Haeussler said Post 365 is an active group that donates a lot of time and energy to giving back.

“It’s very unfortunate. We have to work for every dime we give out to the community and to active duty. We work hard for that,” he said.

Post 365 has installed new security and brought in a very large and heavy safe.

To help American Legion Post 365, visit Paypal, and make a donation to their Paypal Account: Commander@legionpost365.org.