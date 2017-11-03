Lurking at Lake Miramar: New victim says she too was followed by creepy man

An auto-theft suspect driving an allegedly stolen truck led police Thursday on a chase from National City to Encanto, where officers forced the pickup to a halt and arrested him with help from a service dog.
A warning Thursday night about a man who has been spotted lurking and following women at Lake Miramar.
A local American Legion took a major hit to its holiday fund after thieves broke-in and stole two safes with more than $10,000 inside.
A new deadline, rising prices and fewer options for help will greet health insurance shoppers as the Affordable Care Act's main enrollment window opens Wednesday.
Their beautiful a cappella singing style has made the Sweet Adelines an entertainment staple in San Diego and now they want you to join their act.
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and the Desert Research Institute of Reno will split a $3 million, five- year grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve the ability of decision-makers to plan for hazards and extreme events, Scripps announced Thursday.
Several calls have came into News 8 Thursday reporting a mysterious boom and rumbling heard around San Diego.
Three animal rights advocates were ordered by a Superior Court judge Thursday to stay away from SeaWorld San Diego and its Chula Vista waterpark for three years.