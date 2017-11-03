Jonathan Groff Presents 'Mindhunter: The Musical'

'Mindhunter' star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled.
'Thor: Ragnarok' star Mark Ruffalo is a savvy Instagrammer, but he learned the hard way how to hit the 'stop' button on a live video stream.
'Time and the Conways' star Anna Camp samples a few songs that she and her husband, who she met while filming 'Pitch Perfect,' sing along at home.
'Suburbicon' star Julianne Moore teases a scene from her upcoming movie that involves both an A-list actor and a piece of table tennis equipment.
Having a daughter has made 'Superior Donuts' star Jermaine Fowler much more susceptible to Liam Neeson-fueled waterworks.
'Be Fierce:: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back' author Gretchen Carlson is trying to use her experience at Fox News to inform other women about sexual harassment.