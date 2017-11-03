Fight leads to deadly stabbing in Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A man was fatally stabbed in a fight while getting gas at a Ramona gas station Thursday night.

The fight occurred around 6 p.m. at the Stage Stop Liquor gas station, at 578 Main St., sheriff's officials told reporters at the scene.

It's unclear why the men, who were believed to be strangers to one another, were fighting. The victim was stabbed, possibly with broken beer bottles, which the station reported littered the crime scene.

Both drivers were taken to Palomar Medical Center - one died, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Department.