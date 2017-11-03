Kris Jenner Plays Coy With Daughters’ Pregnancies, Talks Splitti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kris Jenner Plays Coy With Daughters’ Pregnancies, Talks Splitting $150 Million Between Her Kids

Updated: Nov 3, 2017 2:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.