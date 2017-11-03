Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With Jennifer Lawrence: Top 5 Moments!

Justin Timberlake’s bestie Jimmy Fallon wasn’t afraid to spill the tea during his Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Fallon played a game of “Plead the Fifth” where host Andy Cohen quickly asked him about an important year – 2002.
As if Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t relatable enough, on Thursday night she fangirled over Kim Kardashian while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the process, the Oscar winner, 27, managed to get one of the juiciest interviews the 37-year-old reality star has ever given.
Ever wanted to make a music video like Selena Gomez? The 25-year-old pop star simplified her usual video style on Thursday, releasing a new video for her song “Wolves” with Marshmello.
Even Ellen DeGeneres can’t get this glam-ma to crack! Kris Jenner appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was quickly grilled by the host about the various rumored pregnancies in her family.
Alec Baldwin is opening up about his own negative behavior toward women in the past, as part of a call to action against the pervasive culture of sexism and sexual harassment in Hollywood.
HBO has temporarily halted production on one of two shooting units on the second season of Westworld after a recurring character suffered a medical emergency, ET has learned.