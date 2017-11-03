Gas leak forces evacuations in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews are dealing with a natural gas leak and evacuations Friday in Del Cerro.



Crews are working in the 6000 block of Camino Largo and Ridge Manor Avenue. The roads are closed in the area due to repairs.



They are asking several residents to evacuate, while they stop the leak.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.