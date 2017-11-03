Broken water main spews geyser in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Broken water main spews geyser in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - A geyser caused by a broken water main sent water high into the air and flooded a Lakeside street Friday morning.

The main broke near Winter Gardens Boulevard and Winter Gardens Drive and sent water up to 20 feet in the air.

Crews arrived on scene and got the flow of water under control and will remain on scene to fix the break.

