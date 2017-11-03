From Bedsheets to Bathrooms, How Often You Should Clean in Your Household

A teacher at a Louisiana day care was arrested for biting a 2-year-old child in the face, police said.
An Alabama man with autism, who has long aspired to be a Jeopardy! contestant, saw his dream realized Thursday as he appeared on the program after years of preparation.
Things in your home may look clean at first glance, but you might need to be washing some items much more often.
Deepening an already senseless tragedy, the names and photos of victims in Wednesday's Walmart shooting have emerged.
An Ohio teen facing road rage charges bolted from court as a judge sentenced him to jail, and then led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a family's SUV, authorities said.
A Utah man wanted for the murder of a college student killed during an attempted carjacking was arrested after an alert librarian spotted him and tipped off authorities to his whereabouts, police said.
An Ohio man accused of killing his fiancee's mother was a pallbearer at her funeral just days before he was arrested, authorities said.
Nearly nine out of 10 consumers make their purchasing decisions based on online reviews, according to the Better Business Bureau, and while most of us rely on them to help us decide where to eat or what to buy, how much can we trust them?
Meghan McCain delivered major news on The View Thursday morning as the talk show's newest co-host announced she was engaged.