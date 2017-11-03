'My Friend Dahmer' Star Ross Lynch on Leaving Disney Channel to Play a Serial Killer (Exclusive)

Scott Disick is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 34-year-old reality star gets emotional about trying to move on from the mother of his three children with other ladies.
...
Brie Larson's made quite the classic Hollywood glam appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday night.
Justin Hartley hit it out of the park with a statement suit at the premiere of his new movie, Mila Kunis rocked one of the must-have boots of the season and Daisy Ridley was ethereal in a one-of-a-kind emerald gown.
Ross Lynch just returned home to L.A. after a six-week tour of Europe with R5, the pop-rock family band he formed with his two older brothers, his little sister and a childhood friend. The band's star has been on the rise since Lynch broke out as a tween star on Disney Channel's Austin & All...
Johnny Depp didn't get the response he hoped for when he dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow and posed as a statue at Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride that inspired the film franchise.