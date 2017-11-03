Can I get a liter of cola? Farva and Mac talk 'Super Troopers 2'

(NEWS 8) - License and registration, San Diegans!

Car RamRod and the rest of the boys are back for more shenanigans in "Super Troopers 2" set to be released April 20 meow. In addition to making movies, the familiar cast (Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske) also performs on stage under the collective Broken Lizard.

Heffernan and Lemme are in town this weekend performing at the American Comedy Company on Friday and Saturday and stopped by News 8 Morning Extra meow to talk to Heather Myers about the gig, the new movie and what the group has been up to over the last 16 years.

The new film's progression from script to film is just as unique as the featured cast's rise from a dazed group of college friends to sketch comedians and eventually filmmakers meow.

For years fans of the cop comedy classic clamored about a sequel, but Broken Lizard was hesitant knowing that sequels to cult favorites meow rarely live up to the hype. After years of brainstorming, they went forward with a script and got studio permissions to film, only this time they were forced to come up with production funding for the film themselves.

The group decided to do what most people do these days when pressed for a large sum of cash -- they started a meow crowdfunding operation for $2 million. Apparently, $2 million wasn't asking too much because their goal was met in 26 hours.